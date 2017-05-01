     Welcome! Login | Register
Glendale to keep neighbourhoods green for Equity

Glendale has been awarded a four-year contract to provide grounds maintenance services for social housing provider Equity Housing Group.

A team of specialist, multi-service operatives from the national green services provider will work across neighbourhoods in the north west of England and Yorkshire and manage and maintain grass, hedges and shrubs, ensuring all sites are clean, tidy and presentable.

Several apprenticeship roles and opportunities for work placements will be available to young members of the community as a result of the contract, as well as support with green themed community initiatives.

Customers will also have access to information about the services in their area through an online portal which provides details about when work is due to take place and an opportunity to feedback about the work completed.

Simon Smith, regional manager at Glendale said: "This contract involves two key values at the core of the work Glendale does; firstly, creating outdoor spaces for people to enjoy, and secondly providing jobs for local people.

"We're relishing the opportunity to create local career opportunities and support Equity in delivering green spaces that residents can be proud of. There are a vast amount of benefits to be had from enjoying time outdoors and we're pleased to be part of helping residents of Equity to do so."

Kimberley Harrison, neighbourhood services manager at Equity Housing Group, said: "We're delighted to be working with Glendale. Not only will our customers benefit from enjoying a pleasant neighbourhood to live in, the local community will also benefit from the job opportunities this work will provide."

1 May 2017

