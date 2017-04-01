GreenMech again for Arboreco

Leicestershire based Arboreco carry out a range of tree and hedge works for both domestic and commercial customers. With such differing projects the company needs a fleet of chipping machinery capable of getting into small and restricted spaces, as well as man enough for large site clearance projects.

Already owning a GreenMech QuadChip 160, Director Eddie Litchfield turned again to GreenMech again to purchase a smaller machine - a new MK II Arborist 130 unit.

"Although both machines are used for day to day arb work," explained Eddie, "thanks to its weight and manoeuvrability the Arborist 130 suits itself to smaller, city jobs such as work in customer's back gardens - though it's more than capable to deal with larger work. All of our guys are on a post-97 license so the weight being 670kg is a big factor for us meaning they can tow the unit. Anything above that is an expensive pain! The QuadChip is generally used on the bigger jobs where you have more volume of stuff to process but again it's under the 750kg weight limit which suits us well. It'll take some serious volume of material - it punches way above its output for the weight class it's in."

Arboreco have always used GreenMech machines and been really pleased with them. When it came to adding another chipper to their fleet they were particularly impressed by the new features added onto the ever-popular Arborist 130 model. The MK II units include a new folding table; bottom control bar; all new infeed touch controls; led lights - even a new livery!

Eddie again, "The sales and back-up support has always been the best. We purchased this latest machine through local dealer Global Sales at the ARB Show. They, along with our local GreenMech rep Peter Bagguley, have always looked after us and having them at the end of the phone for after sales support and advice is great. It really is this level of service, along with the performance of the machines, that's kept us loyal to the GreenMech brand."