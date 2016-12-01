GreenMech updates the media on the company’s progress

Last staged two years ago, British woodchipper manufacturer GreenMech recently hosted a vast array of the media to deliver an update on the company's progress. The assembled press were treated to a presentation by Sales Director Martin Lucas, followed by a factory tour and working demonstrations of some of their new, and most popular, machines.

In his presentation, Martin outlined GreenMech's heritage, the role of wood chippers in today's market and delivered a brief overview of the company's range of machines along with their vast spectrum of clients. For those that attended 2 years ago, there were a number of changes in both GreenMech's approach and product offering which includes new additions, and upgrades to, the Arborist and QuadChip ranges; the launch of GreenMech Finance and the introduction of a new blade sharpening unit - which provides customers with the control to sharpen their own disc blades.

A key area of interest was the number of new dealer partnerships established both in the UK and overseas. Committed to the dealer route to market, GreenMech have a home market and export split of 40/60, with international trading in 30 countries. The latest on that list include Poland, Turkey, South Korea and Russia. Proudly the largest chipper manufacturer in Europe, GreenMech put their success down to the quality and effectiveness of their machines, which are all produced in-house at The Mill Industrial Park - a home to manufacturing for over 50 years.

On the factory tour, more changes were evident with the introduction of lean processing in the fabrication and production areas. The recent switch has seen lead times cut from 13 weeks down to just 6-8 weeks, from a sheet of metal entering the factory one end to a chipper emerging the other.