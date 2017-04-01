Grounds Training - Online Courses added to our portfolio

Chris Johnson, Training Development Manager, brings news of further expansion of Grounds Training's course portfolio.

You will have read about our new suite of Online Sports Turf Maintenance courses in the last edition of the Pitchcare magazine. Thank you to the many people who have sent positive comments and encouragement with this initiative; it's great to see our hard work come to fruition, and to be able to bring the knowledge and experience of our expert groundsmen to a wider audience at their convenience and without involving travel or time away from the job.

The previous article, together with our redesigned and user-friendly Grounds Training website, generated healthy interest and the initial duo of Online courses on Bowls and Spring & Summer Cricket Preparation have been very well received. People are enjoying learning in this convenient and relaxed way, in their own time and surroundings, and they seem to particularly like working through the assessment questions to check their learning and gain added confidence.

Two further Online training courses were submitted to Lantra a few weeks ago and have now been thoroughly examined through their rigorous accreditation process.

We are delighted that accreditation has now been granted, and accordingly Online Winter Sports (Rugby/Football) and Autumn & Winter Cricket Renovations courses are now available to book at www.groundstraining.co.uk.

The format of tutorial videos followed by assessment questions is repeated for these two new courses. Learners will gain an overview of all the processes, machinery and equipment required to create and maintain a quality playing surface, and correctly answering each set of questions again leads to Lantra certification.

We have always valued the independent endorsement of our Sports Turf Maintenance courses by a National Awarding Body. Therefore we work closely with Lantra during the planning and writing stages of new courses to ensure that the course content and delivery meet their demanding criteria and are suitable for inclusion within their customised provision portfolio. Lesson plans are carefully considered to ensure that positive and relevant learning outcomes are met.

By the time we are ready to bring our education products to market we ourselves have confidence that their quality meets our own high standards. Independent scrutiny and approval by the leading UK Awarding Body for groundcare training raises our courses to a premier level. We strive to maintain our well-earned position as the training provider of choice for many organisations and individuals throughout the UK and are proud to offer what we believe are the only independently accredited sports turf maintenance courses on the market.

All our Online Turf Maintenance courses - Winter Sports, Cricket and Bowls - are supported by the relevant course manuals (100+ pages) which contain full colour images, line drawings/diagrams and month by month working diaries, as well as Health and Safety information. These manuals provide an ongoing reference source and aide memoire long after the online work has been completed. We are also offering half-day follow up sessions in various parts of the country for those who would like additional practical tips and advice.

You can enrol on our new Online courses, and access the list of our current attendance courses for individuals to join,

at www.groundstraining.co.uk.

We also welcome enquiries for ground care machinery/equipment and Safe Use of Pesticides courses to Lantra or NPTC/C&G qualification for on-site delivery to groups of 4 or more. Our Training Team are on hand Monday to Friday 09.00 until 17.00 on 01902 440251, or email Carol, our Training Administrator: carol@groundstraining.co.uk