Highspeed Going Forward

Acumen Waste Services Ltd (Acumen) is pleased to announce that on 24th March 2017 it completed the acquisition of Highspeed Group Ltd (Highspeed) including all subsidiary companies, staff, headquarters and waste transfer and treatment facility in Keighley, West Yorkshire.

The acquisition of Highspeed will complement Acumen's existing national waste management infrastructure, whilst also developing the great work done to date with ClearWater and Waste Away. Acumen looks forward to demonstrating a continued commitment to meeting customers' expectations and to the development of new products and services.

Highspeed customers will be pleased to learn that the business will be strengthened by the transaction and that the same team will be on hand to provide the services. David Mears and Andrew Vincent are being retained as consultants by Acumen to ensure a smooth transition of ownership.

Commenting on the deal, Kris Sutton, Finance Director of Acumen commented "We're proud to be able to welcome the Highspeed team and their Customers to Acumen. Andrew Vincent, David Mears and the team can be justifiably proud of what they have achieved with the business".

David Mears noted that "Andy and I have developed the business over the last sixteen years taking us into new markets and we wanted to ensure that any new owners would share our vision for the business and Acumen have demonstrated those shared goals. We can now look forward to our retirement in due course"

Highspeed contacts remain:

Aileen Farrugia for Highspeed products and services: info@highspeed.co.uk Tel: +44 845 600 3572

Matthew Mears for ClearWater sales@highspeed.co.uk Mob: +44 7912 981103

Acumen contacts:

Sales and marketing- Louise Brunyee lbrunyee@acumenwaste.co.uk

Corporate - Kris Sutton ksutton@acumenwaste.co.uk

This article was written

by in Industry News on 27 Mar 2017

