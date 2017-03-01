Increasing Awareness

In a statement last week, the Amenity Sector welcomed the ECHA's committee for risk assessment statement that glyphosate is not a carcinogen, mutagen or toxic. This re-affirms previous statements and conclusions.

The adopted opinion will go through a normal editorial check before it is sent to the European Commission. This is an important stage in the re-approval process for glyphosate.

In the cycle of events, the current approval for glyphosate runs to the end of the year, hence the European Commission and Member States will be considering renewal of glyphosate as an active substance pesticide later this year. The ECHA opinion is important in this process.

In considering weed, pest and disease management, the Amenity Forum supports an integrated approach always considering all the options. Glyphosate is an important element in such an approach and vital in maintaining amenity areas, keeping them safe, healthy and fit for purpose.

For further information, please contact the Amenity Forum admin@amenityforum.net