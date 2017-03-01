     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
John Deere March 2017
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

Increasing Awareness

In a statement last week, the Amenity Sector welcomed the ECHA's committee for risk assessment statement that glyphosate is not a carcinogen, mutagen or toxic. This re-affirms previous statements and conclusions.

The adopted opinion will go through a normal editorial check before it is sent to the European Commission. This is an important stage in the re-approval process for glyphosate.

In the cycle of events, the current approval for glyphosate runs to the end of the year, hence the European Commission and Member States will be considering renewal of glyphosate as an active substance pesticide later this year. The ECHA opinion is important in this process.

In considering weed, pest and disease management, the Amenity Forum supports an integrated approach always considering all the options. Glyphosate is an important element in such an approach and vital in maintaining amenity areas, keeping them safe, healthy and fit for purpose.

For further information, please contact the Amenity Forum admin@amenityforum.net

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Industry News, and Chemicals & Fertilisers on 24 Mar 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com