It’s Little Wonder at George Browns

George Browns, the well-known agricultural and groundscare equipment dealers with six branches across Bedfordshire, Northants, Buckinghamshire and Essex, operate an extensive groundscare division servicing those counties.

Browns place a good deal of emphasis on the importance of demonstrations for customers and one piece of equipment in particular, the Little Wonder Hydro BRC-26 Brushcutter, is part of their formidable line-up.

“This is a machine that begs to be sold with a full demonstration for prospective customers to see it in action,” says Andrew Brown, “it’s virtually unstoppable and if they are in the market, once demonstrated, we usually leave it with them.” He praises the fact the Little Wonder uses steel linkages and no cables, which are prone to snapping, and cites this as part of the reason the machine can handle really heavy brush and the toughest brambles.

Selling largely to contractors and councils, the Little Wonder has become part of George Browns stock-offering for really heavy-duty work. Self-propelled and relatively effortless to operate it is popular for its rugged build and yet smooth hydrostatic drive, which makes it less fatiguing for the operator.

Productivity is high with the forward speed of up to 4.2mph/6.7kmh and 1.7mph/2.7kmh in reverse. The all-round ability of the machine, the fact it will cut through long, tough grass and sapling growth up to 2”/5cm thick while also able to leave a good, clean finish on less challenging grass areas, strongly contributes to the George Brown philosophy. “Our aim is to have the best offerings in machinery for our area,” Andrew adds, “and certainly the Little Wonder Brushcutter fulfils all the criteria.”

Browns keep a stock of the brushcutter in readiness for customer demands for clearing large areas of brambles, grass, weeds, orchards, embankments, paths and trails.

Schiller Grounds Care UK. 0800 840 0888 www.littlewonder.uk.com