Jacobsen impresses at Thai Asian Golf Industry Federation Turfgrass Management Expo

Jacobsen showcased a range of machinery at the Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF) Turfgrass Management Expo held at Pattana Golf Club in Thailand.

More than 250 course superintendents, club managers and industry representatives from 21 countries attended the event. Guests visited the Jacobsen stand on the golf course to experience some of the latest innovations from the renowned turf equipment manufacturer. The machinery being demonstrated included the AR3, the Truckster XD, the GP400 riding greens mower, the LF570 light fairway mower and the Eclipse2 122F pedestrian mower showing the pioneering frequency of cut adjustment system.

Representing Jacobsen was Annie Boriraj, South East Asia Regional Sales Manager, Li Meng Sheng, Product Support Manager and Josh Gagnuss, Product Support Manager. Ten sales and service representatives from local Jacobsen dealer Shriro (Thailand) supported the event.

"It has been another fantastic event," Boriraj said. "We have had lots of interest in the machines that we have been demonstrating and we are pleased that we have been able to share our passion for innovation and customer experience with industry professionals in this region.

"We also organised a small networking session with refreshments, which more than 40 golf course superintendents attended. We would like to thank AGIF for organising this event, our dealer Shriro (Thailand) for its support, and to everyone who visited our stand to take part in our machinery demonstrations."

In 2016, the AGIF organised Turfgrass Management Seminars and Field Days in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Plans are to run at least another five in 2017.

The AGIF has confirmed that the Vietnam Turfgrass Management Seminar and Field Day will be held at Hanoi's BRG Legend Hill on April 27-28 with the Philippine Golf Course Management Conference at Cavite's Orchard Golf and Country Club taking place on May 4-5.