Jacobsen showcase HR800

Jacobsen, the renowned manufacturer of turf maintenance equipment, has introduced the HR800™ wide-area rotary mower at BTME in Harrogate.

The 16-foot HR800 is powered by a reliable 74.3 hp Kubota® engine, and sets a new efficiency and power-to-weight ratio standard. That efficiency, combined with a massive cutting capacity of more than 20 acres per hour, makes the HR800 the ideal mower for customers who want to spend less time, labour and fuel maintaining large areas of grass.

"The HR800 has a 30% greater power-to-weight-ratio than its direct competitor, which allows the machine to utilise power incredibly efficiently," said Richard Comely, Director of International Product for Jacobsen. "By utilising a compact chassis design and high-strength, high-performance steel, there is simply less mass to move around, thus requiring less fuel, hydraulic capacity and power."

The HR800 is the second mower in a new series of wide-area rotary mowers from Jacobsen. In 2016, Jacobsen introduced the HR700, the first and only 14-foot-wide rotary mower. The series is built on a common narrow platform that easily navigates through gates and onto transport trailers. The HR800 is almost two feet narrower than its direct competitor.

The HR800's Tilt Sensor Technology (TST)™ automatically monitors and adjusts mower decks to prevent rollovers when working on slopes.

"The whole HR series is centred around the operator experience, and nothing is more important than operator safety," said Richard. "Any company or organisation that is concerned with the safety of its operators will appreciate the HR Series' Tilt Sensor Technology."

The operator extends to the HR800's optional cab, which was designed to integrate seamlessly into the traction unit. The cabin provides reduced noise and vibration and features air conditioning, a heater, a fan, ventilation windows, an industry-first heated windshield and an air suspension seat.