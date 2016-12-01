Jacobsen Sponsors Southern Turf Maintenance Golf Day

Jacobsen and local dealer CSE recently co-sponsored the Southern Turf Maintenance (STM) Golf Day held at Arabella Golf Club in Cape Town, South Africa.

STM is South Africa's biggest golf course maintenance company and currently holds a contract to maintain 17 of South Africa's finest golf courses, with the majority of them on the Western Cape. STM also has a preferred supplier contract with Jacobsen which means that every golf course STM manages is manicured by Jacobsen's legendary quality of cut.

The golf day was attended by more than 60 superintendents, club managers and secretaries from the 17 golf courses that STM maintains. The day began with a mini conference in which CSE and Jacobsen spoke to the attendees about new products and updates to existing products. Eighteen holes of golf were then played on the course ranked in the top 10 in South Africa, and surrounded by the magnificent Kogelberg mountain range and Bot River Lagoon. A dinner was held at the golf club in the evening to round off a successful day of relationship building and in-depth discussion.

Commenting on the STM Golf Day, Jacobsen's International Business Development Manager Scott Forrest, said:

"Once again, this event has been extremely successful. The STM Golf Day provides a fantastic forum to bring the region's golf clubs together, and there are always insightful and thought-provoking discussions that take place. Educational and networking events are important to secure the future of the turf industry, and Jacobsen is very proud to have supported this occasion with our dealer CSE."

The STM Golf Day 2017 is set to take place at Stellenbosch Golf Club, South Africa's fourth oldest golf club and also maintained by STM and Jacobsen.