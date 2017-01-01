January 2017 Sports Maintenance Diaries

Sports covered are bowls, cricket, rugby, football, golf and tennis

A difficult month ahead for all groundsmen and greenkeepers. Widespread frosts are forecast, and the general advice would be to keep off the surfaces to prevent serious damage to the grass plant.

However, in the real world, matches have to be played, clubs and courses need the revenues coming in, so a compromise has to be made.

It's a very challenging month, and local knowledge and the expertise of the groundsman and greenkeeper will be the deciding factor. Good luck to all involved in making those decisions.

Our diaries will provide you with general advice and guidance on the sort of work you should be contemplating at this time of the year.

The advice is not set in stone; each facility and surface is different, so the experienced groundsman or greenkeeper will take on board whatever is relevant to them. For those who are less experienced, the diaries should be a useful guide for what should be done this month.

If you need any more specific advice or information, why not check out our Forum.

