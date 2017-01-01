     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
The Ohio State University
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

January 2017 Sports Maintenance Diaries

Sports covered are bowls, cricket, rugby, football, golf and tennis

A difficult month ahead for all groundsmen and greenkeepers. Widespread frosts are forecast, and the general advice would be to keep off the surfaces to prevent serious damage to the grass plant.

However, in the real world, matches have to be played, clubs and courses need the revenues coming in, so a compromise has to be made.

It's a very challenging month, and local knowledge and the expertise of the groundsman and greenkeeper will be the deciding factor. Good luck to all involved in making those decisions.

Our diaries will provide you with general advice and guidance on the sort of work you should be contemplating at this time of the year.

The advice is not set in stone; each facility and surface is different, so the experienced groundsman or greenkeeper will take on board whatever is relevant to them. For those who are less experienced, the diaries should be a useful guide for what should be done this month.

If you need any more specific advice or information, why not check out our Forum.

Click here for the diaries.

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Industry News on 1 Jan 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com