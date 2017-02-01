John Deere named Official Golf Course Turf Equipment Provider to the PGA of America

John Deere, a worldwide leader in manufacturing and services for agriculture, construction, forestry and turf, has been named the Official Golf Course Turf Equipment Provider to the PGA of America.

The wide-ranging five-year agreement includes support of the PGA Championship, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. John Deere will offer equipment programs to PGA-owned facilities and Championship sites over the term of the agreement. In addition, John Deere will provide discounts on home lawn maintenance equipment for PGA Professionals to access through John Deere Golf Dealerships.

"The PGA of America is excited about having John Deere, a wonderful friend to PGA Professionals and the game of golf for many years, join as a partner to our Association and our spectator and member championships," said PGA President Paul Levy. "John Deere aligns its own mission of service with that of the PGA, to embrace the fabric of our industry."

John Deere, which celebrates its 180th anniversary this year, will also be a supporting sponsor of the National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship and the Senior PGA Professional Championship presented by Mercedes Benz USA. Additionally, John Deere will support PGA REACH, the charitable foundation of the PGA of America, and its initiatives.

"John Deere is excited to support the PGA of America," said Dave Plaster, Sales Manager for John Deere Golf. "We look forward to continuing to grow the game of golf, and the overall industry, by working together."