     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Grounds Training New Website
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

John Deere named Official Golf Course Turf Equipment Provider to the PGA of America

John Deere, a worldwide leader in manufacturing and services for agriculture, construction, forestry and turf, has been named the Official Golf Course Turf Equipment Provider to the PGA of America.

The wide-ranging five-year agreement includes support of the PGA Championship, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. John Deere will offer equipment programs to PGA-owned facilities and Championship sites over the term of the agreement. In addition, John Deere will provide discounts on home lawn maintenance equipment for PGA Professionals to access through John Deere Golf Dealerships.

"The PGA of America is excited about having John Deere, a wonderful friend to PGA Professionals and the game of golf for many years, join as a partner to our Association and our spectator and member championships," said PGA President Paul Levy. "John Deere aligns its own mission of service with that of the PGA, to embrace the fabric of our industry."

John Deere, which celebrates its 180th anniversary this year, will also be a supporting sponsor of the National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship and the Senior PGA Professional Championship presented by Mercedes Benz USA. Additionally, John Deere will support PGA REACH, the charitable foundation of the PGA of America, and its initiatives.

"John Deere is excited to support the PGA of America," said Dave Plaster, Sales Manager for John Deere Golf. "We look forward to continuing to grow the game of golf, and the overall industry, by working together."

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Golf, and Industry News on 8 Feb 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Monthly Guides
February Golf Guide
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com