John Orwell Sports Centre crowned February’s MyLocalPitch Outstanding London Sports Venue

John Orwell Sports Centre has won February's MyLocalPitch Outstanding London Sports Venue Award.



The grassroots venue in Wapping has a four-court sports hall with markings for badminton, basketball and volleyball.



There is an outdoor astroturf pitch set against a stunning City skyline which caters for football and hockey.



Youngsters are able to get involved in tennis, football and trampoline courses laid on by dedicated coaches at the facility. Basketball and gymnastics courses are also available. Yoga, Aerobics and other classes for adults can be booked online too.



In 2016 the site installed a new astroturf pitch with funding from Sport England and Tower Hamlets Council. Floodlights were part of the upgrade package as well as better services for disabled sports players.



The award, which is determined by MyLocalPitch users, was based on pitch quality, venue amenities and customer experience.



MyLocalPitch is a platform for sports players who want to find and book sports venues in London. Users have the choice of over 1,000 venues for 16 featured sports.



Jamie Foale, Co-Founder of MyLocalPitch, commented: "John Orwell Sports Centre plays a major role in the local Tower Hamlets community and last year's redevelopment confirmed it as one of London's finest places to enjoy grassroots sports and activities."



Sean Robinson, Operations Manager at John Orwell Centre said: The team appreciate this award, which is a testament to the significant investment made over the last 12 months; which include refurbished outdoor changing rooms, brand new indoor changing facilities, an updated front entrance, foyer and reception areas as well as resurfaced hard court tennis and multi use spaces. Thank you to MyLocalPitch and its users.

