Kubota sets wheels in motion for BTME

Kubota UK will be showcasing its extensive range of high performance groundcare solutions to the industry's leading turf professionals at BTME 2017.

From the 17th - 19th of January, visitors to stand M22 will have the opportunity to see a wide range of the company's market leading machinery and also find out how these are backed up with first class aftersales service, including Kubota Finance and Kubota Care. Kubota's expert dealer managers will also be on hand to give visitors advice on the right machines to meet their groundcare needs.

At the show, Kubota will be celebrating their 40-year landmark partnership with leading groundcare dealer, GGM Groundscare, and will also be announcing the further expansion of their operations throughout the North West.

Featured on stand will be a host of machines, including Kubota's popular GL40 Series of 35-59HP mid range tractors, the rugged and versatile RTV-X900 utility vehicle and a number of the company's mower solutions, from its out front F Series, the ride-on G26-II (High Dump version) and two walk-behind mowers (W821 and W819). The company will also be showcasing one of its zero turn mowers, the ZD326.

At the show, visitors will be able to discuss the innovative extended warranty programme through Kubota Care, which offers complete support. Kubota customers can now safeguard their GL Series tractor against any unforeseen expensive repair costs during the first five years of ownership. Customers simply decide the service hour usage at the time of purchase, so they only pay for the hours they use.

By choosing Kubota Care, customers benefit from all major service and maintenance carried out by an authorised Kubota dealer, with only Kubota genuine parts and lubricants used, ensuring maximum reliability and performance. Kubota's aftersales support staff will also be at the show for visitors to meet. Kubota Finance provides customers with a range of straightforward and simple purchasing options.

Adrian Langmead, Kubota UK's Groundcare Business Development Manager, commented: "The 2017 show creates the ideal opportunity for existing and potential Kubota customers to get close to all of our machinery and view their quality, durability and versatility. We're also looking forward to discussing our industry leading aftersales support and improved finance options that, combined with our machines, offer a first class proposition to the market.

"Across the three days all of our Kubota experts will be on hand to have discussions with visitors over a tea or coffee that can be enjoyed in one of our sponsored iconic orange cups, so we welcome all customers to come and join us for a conversation."

To find out more about Kubota and its market-leading range of solutions for the groundcare sector, visit www.kubota.co.uk or get in touch with your local dealer http://www.kubota.co.uk/dealers