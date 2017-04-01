Kubota to showcase its prestigious range of groundcare solutions at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2017

From the 23-27th May, Kubota will be showcasing its domestic lawncare solutions as well as offering visitors the opportunity to take advantage of its attractive spring cash back incentive.

The leading GR1600 and GR2120 ride-on mowers will be taking centre stage at the show, demonstrating how the economic and versatile solutions achieve a cost-effective and clean cut, every single time.

Visitors can also take advantage of £300 cashback on Kubota's powerful GR2120 ride-on mowers whilst £200 cashback is available on the economic and versatile GR1600.

Providing the perfect partner for all gardeners this season, the manufacturers 3-in-1 machines are easy to operate and are powered by Kubota's world renowned diesel engines, giving greater fuel economy when gardening.

Visitors will also be able to see the popular BX2350 sub-compact tractor, which provides the ideal solution for homeowners with larger estates, paddocks, or stables who are looking to easily and quickly maintain their grounds.

Offering unrivalled performance with its high power-to-weight ratio, the machine also makes a great complement to Kubota's ride-on or walk-behind mower ranges to create a picture-perfect garden.

Across the five days', Kubota's groundcare experts will be on hand to discuss the latest tools in gardening maintenance and provide an exclusive insight into how to achieve a cut above the rest this summer.

The experts will also be on hand to discuss requirements for machinery, which are all backed by Kubota's unrivalled aftersales support and finance solutions to help ensure a homeowner's garden is kept to the highest standard year after year.

For more information and to find your local Kubota dealer, visit www.kubota.co.uk or call 01844 268000.