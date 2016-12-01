Lantra joins City & Guilds as part of Reesink turfcare training

Lantra joins the City & Guilds training already on offer through Reesink Turfcare as well as Toro and TYM manufacturer-backed turfcare machinery training, which is also new for 2017. All this, with nine courses in total means there is more choice than ever.

Neil Adams, head of turfcare training at Reesink, says: "Whether a turf professional at a golf club, sports stadium, amenity and parkland setting, school or small holding, Reesink works closely with Toro and TYM to provide a wide range of courses. These are delivered by nationally recognised quality assured trainers and assessors to develop skills and competency in the use of mowers, spraying units and tractors.

"Partnering with Lantra further strengthens our offering and position as a full training provider. Now with our new Toro and TYM manufacturer-backed training to level one and working with accredited training bodies such as Lantra and City & Guilds to level two, we have a comprehensive training offering to suit everybody."

Available by post from Reesink, or via reesinkturfcare.co.uk, all course details can be viewed in a new bumper 16-page guide. These include the popular turfcare mechanic course and sprayer technician course to level one and the recently added compact tractor driving award to both level one and two, as well as pesticides application course to level two.

Neil continues: "The new range of courses and levels of training on offer means we now provide training not just to the novice, but the more experienced, too, and demonstrates our belief in continuously improving standards in the industry. We're continuing to make training convenient with some courses again optionally delivered at the trainees' working premises, using familiar equipment in a familiar environment. This set-up means it could not be easier for customers to develop and invest in their employees."