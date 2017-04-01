     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Monsanto 2017
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

Leeds Council approve third party loan for Headingley upgrade

Leeds City Council's executive board has approved a proposal for a third-party investor to provide up to £35m to fund the redevelopment of Headingley Carnegie Stadium. The investor has not yet been named.

Leeds Rhinos has also pledged £5m towards the total cost of the redevelopment.

Leader of Leeds City Council Cllr Judith Blake, said: "I am pleased that executive board has backed the deal which we have arranged with a private third-party investor to fund the redevelopment of Headingley Carnegie Stadium.

"It's vital for both the city and the region that Headingley continues to host high-class international and domestic sport. With the tight timescales which are involved for this work to begin, this route offers the best and most viable option moving forward. As part of this agreement, the cost of financing the development will be met by both the rugby and cricket clubs at no cost to the tax-payer.

The Council will service the loan - effectively underwriting it - and will sub-let the new facilities to rugby and cricket organisations over a set period.

The ground has been owned by Paul Caddick, the current chairman of Leeds Rhinos and Yorkshire Carnegie since he bought Leeds CF&A Ltd in 1996. He sold the cricket ground to Yorkshire CCC in 2005 and the clubs have shared dual-facilities on the site since. The detail of how this ownership arrangement may change has not yet been released.

If you would like to view the original article please visit HERE.

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Rugby, and Renovations & New Builds on 23 Apr 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Monthly Guides
April Rugby Guide
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com