Les Saunders retires from Harrod UK

After nearly 35 happy years, our Sales & Marketing Director, Les Saunders has decided it's time to retire from his day to day duties, his last day being Thursday 22nd December.

Les arrived at R. Harrod Ltd back in May 1982 as Chris Harrod's assistant and was appointed a Director in March 1988.

During his time at Harrod UK he estimates he has lived in 12 different offices, travelled well over a million miles (and collected several penalty points along the way) and been lucky to work with customers both at home and abroad, who have been instrumental in helping us grow our business.

Les has said that "One of the delights of my career has been the special relationships I have had with my wonderful customers. I hope to speak with all of them before the end of the year, but want to thank them all for their friendship and loyalty they have given me over the years, as well as their custom. I shall treasure these relationships forever"



Les is "Looking forward to a slower pace of life and spending the first few months on an extended holiday with my long suffering wife of 40 years, Jayne."

"The list of jobs she has lined up for me is extensive, so I don't think I will am likely to ever get bored!"

Les will be returning to the business in 2017 in a consultancy role, concentrating on major sporting events, exhibitions, new products and photography



He is keen to continue his involvement in an industry that he has been proud to be a part of for the last 35 years.

