Limagrain’s Colour Splash trial site brightens the horizon

In the south of Lincoln lies a sight to behold - a plot of land covered in an array of magnificent colourful flower species. From a distance it may look like a Van Gough masterpiece on the horizon but for those that are in the know, they will be well aware that it is in fact the Limagrain Colour Splash trial site.

Over the past few years, Limagrain UK's range of Colour Splash flower mixtures have been used in a broad range of landscape and amenity areas throughout the UK. The much loved brand was first established over ten years ago where the development of the mixtures were created in the beautiful county of Loir-et-Cher, in the centre of France.

To ensure that these stunning flower mixtures continue to live up to their high expectations, the company, each year, establishes a trial site in which every seed mixture in the range is sown.

"The trials in which we evaluate the Colour Splash mixtures have been running for a number of years," says Richard Camplin, Product Development Manager for Limagrain UK. They provide information on establishment, flowering period and mixture dynamics in the differing climatic conditions each year brings.

"Customers often visit the site to view the mixtures. It is a great way to fully appreciate them instead of just looking at pictures in the brochure."

Those who have seen the brochure will know that the Colour Splash range has a floral arrangement for every requirement - whether it be a golf course, a local authority green space or any other establishment that has an area which needs brightening up. With eight mixtures in the Colour Splash range there are collaborations such as the Festival mixture which can easily be seen from a distance; the New Wave mixture which is perfect for locations needing an abundance of flowers; the Celebration mixture which has a wonderful pastoral effect; and even a Poppy Mixture which offers a fabulous show of vivid red flowers, providing a fitting and poignant display to our fallen heroes.

The Colour Splash range of mixtures are extremely easy to sow and the resulting vigorous plants are more than capable of competing with weeds. Their vigour is equally matched by robustness; resisting long periods of drought. They are also fast flowering and cost effective.

"The range is quite extensive and it's a low cost option for those wanting an abundance of colour in fairly quick time," says Richard. "Another advantage is that these mixtures require minimal input - the ground is made free of weeds, worked to a fine seedbed and the seed planted. In warm conditions, with adequate moisture they grow rapidly to give an abundance of colour throughout the year. "At the height of the season the site looks very colourful. It always catches the attention of passers-by who will stop to ask about it. Apart from the floral spectacle the plots are always alive with insects, particularly bees because the flowers provide a great nectar source for them. So not only do the Colour Splash mixtures look fantastic but they also have environmental benefits."

For further information, please contact Limagrain UK on 01472 371471 or visit the company's website www.limagrain.co.uk. You can also follow the company on Twitter: @MM_Seed