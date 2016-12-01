Luton Town FC stadium closer to coming to fruition

AndArchitect's ambitious "flexible" stadium for Luton Town FC is closer to coming to fruition after the club purchased the land to facilitate the development.

The League Two football club's property arm - 2020 Developments - signed an agreement with British Land PLC to acquire the plot in the Power Court area of Luton.

Plans to build a retail and hospitality development on the land have been mooted, with profits made going towards the building of a new stadium.

The 17,500-capacity stadium will be built with the intention of expanding flexibly, and will also include a piazza, cafes and restaurants.

Gary Sweet, the chief executive of Luton Town Football Club and 2020 Developments, said the deal was a "milestone achievement".

"I'd like to thank British Land and all parties involved for their co-operation and their belief in our vision for Luton," he added. "We see this as vital for the regeneration of an historic part of Luton town centre.

"I am sure that supporters will recognise the commitment made by the board to resolutely reposition Luton Town FC and help revitalise the town.

Image: The stadium will be at the heart of a new leisure community in Luton ©AndArchitects

You can read the original article from Sports Management HERE