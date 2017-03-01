MAB Groundcare appointed Ventrac dealer for Ventrac product range

Price Turfcare, the newly established business founded by Ransomes Jacobsen's former International Sales Director, Rupert Price, has appointed MAB Groundscare, based at Goudhurst in Kent as a Ventrac dealer for the area.

At a recent training day at a private school in the Tenterden area, the MAB team were able to get an in-depth insight into the product and some of the various attachments that make the Ventrac a versatile workhorse for groundscare contractors, golf courses and establishments with large areas of grounds to manage.

As an added bonus, at the end of the training, the school were able to see a comprehensive demonstration of the machine's capabilities.

Commenting at the end of the training and demonstration, Rupert Price said, "I'm delighted that MAB have come on board and I'm sure they will provide the Ventrac product with a very professional presence in the area. The training went really well and I think it has proved to everyone that we have a viable and unique product for this industry sector."

Mark Brown, Managing Director of MAB Groundcare added, "The training day and subsequent product demonstration proved that we have made the correct decision to become distributors of the Ventrac compact tractor. It's a great piece of kit and very versatile; just one power unit and range of accessories makes it an ideal choice for estate management and landscape contracting applications."

The Steiner family has always been about the business of making life simpler through practical engineering, design ingenuity and good old-fashioned common sense. Those early values passed on by the founder, Marvin Steiner continues to be the driving force that pushes the company to design and manufacture the highest quality equipment available, surpassing the needs of our ever-changing world. In 1998 his sons introduced the brand name Ventrac and the Steiner brothers focused their energies on the new "next generation" all-wheel-drive compact tractor.

Ventrac's versatility offers over 30 different attachments and combined with their patented Mount System (which takes less than a minute to attach or detach attachments) provides a compact power pack with maximum performance and versatility for many different sectors within the groundscare industry.