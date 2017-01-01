Major project launched to see how beneficial golf is to the environment

BIGGA, the CMAE, England Golf, Imperial College London and Environmental Solutions International have announced they are working together on a national project to survey the golf sector's benefits to the environment.

It is estimated that:

• Golf courses in the UK could cover an area equivalent to the Lake District National Park.

• The non-managed areas of golf courses cover an area of just over 1,000 square kilometers, around the same size as the New Forest and Pembrokeshire Coastal Parks combined.

"Golf provides massive benefit to the natural environment and if we can confirm these estimates we will be able to give a more accurate value of the benefits provided to air quality, CO2 absorption, air cooling, flood relief, natural habitat / ecology and community amenity," said Golf Environment Organisation sustainability associate Tony Hanson MBIFM, PIEMA, managing director of Environmental Solutions International.

"To confirm the value of golf, BIGGA, CMAE and England Golf have been asking members to complete and return a questionnaire covering total site size, close mown area managed areas, broad habitat types, and clubhouse size and consumption for electricity, heating and water."

The data will be used to:

Provide an overview of golf's environmental benefits and impacts

Identify the value of golf to the natural environment and community

Help to identify and share best management practices for the natural and built environment, to help reduce operational costs

Make the case for financial assistance and recognition of the golf sector

"It has become increasingly apparent that there is a disconnection between the various bodies charged by the government to protect and monitor the natural environment and the golf industry associations representing the views of our industry," added Hanson.

"The questionnaire is designed to take less than five minutes to complete but it will provide invaluable information to allow us to make the case to the statutory bodies, that the golf industry provides a valuable role in the custodianship of the natural environment providing huge benefits to the wider population."

You can read the full article from Golf Club Management HERE