Major UK Team Expansion

Major Equipment Ltd announced that Jim Goddard, formally Export Manager for Bomford Turner, has joined their UK sales team. Jim has over 30 years' experience in the UK and international agricultural and municipal industries.

"We're delighted that Jim has joined the Major team," said John Murphy, Managing Director at Major Equipment Ltd. "Jim brings a wealth of technical and industry knowledge and we're very much looking forward to working with him."

"The Major product range is impressive with a great reputation for clever design and product reliability," said Jim. "I'm really excited to be a part of the Major team and I look forward to getting out there and contributing to the company's continued success."

Major Equipment Ltd is a designer and manufacturer of a comprehensive range of tractor mounted park and turf mowers for the UK municipal market.

For more information visit www.major-equipment.com

9 May 2017

