Many attend event in Wales

Despite the best efforts of storm Doris, there was a very high turnout for the Updating Event presented by the Amenity Forum at the Grove Golf Club at Porthcawl.

Those attending heard presentation on subjects including integrated control approaches, sprayer efficiency and effectiveness and the importance of training and keeping updated. There was also a policy update from the Chemicals Regulation Division of HSE and plenty of time for networking and questions.

The event was hosted by Complete Weed Control who rounded up the event with some brief presentations on recent developments, invasive weed control and related matters. The audience came from all sections of the amenity sector and was also attended by representatives of the Welsh Government.

All agreed that it had been highly successful and valuable. Alan Abel, from Complete Weed Control, said, ''We are pleased to support the Amenity Forum and its aims and objectives''

John Moverley, Chairman of the Amenity Forum, said' ''We believe these Updating events are important and are an essential element for us in promoting good practice and the professionalism of this vital amenity sector which impacts on the lives of every UK citizen''

These Updating Events being held across the UK are free and open to anyone with an interest in weed, pest and disease management. Wherever you live, there should be an event held not far from you. So whatever your role or interest, register now for these popular free information events by email to admin@amenityforum.co.uk . If you are on the Amenity Register, they also carry CPD points.

The dates and locations of the remaining events are as follows:

Derbyshire 28th February

Yorkshire 2nd March

London 7th March

Northern Ireland 9th March

Cheshire 14th March

Essex 23rd March

Surrey 28th March

Devon 4th April

Edinburgh 11th April

Durham 12th April

The Forum has also recently announced the date of its annual conference to be held on Thursday, October 12th, at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton on Trent. The conference will be entitled 'Keeping Britain Moving' and speakers will address the key issues in the sector. Speakers include John Parker, who works for Transport for London, who will address the issue of keeping our cities moving. Colin Mumford from Bayer will speak on the 'appliance of science' and Professor Alan Gange will take a specific look at biological control linked to his research programme at Royal Holloway University of London. A leading head groundsman will give his views on the pressures of producing high quality sports surfaces and a session led by two leading sector experts will pose the question 'What is the future for weed, pest and disease management'.