March 2017 Sports Pitch Maintenance Diaries

Sports covered are bowls, cricket, rugby, football, golf and tennis

"Life was like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get," is one of Forrest Gump's quotes. And it seems the same applies to the weather. This winter has been quite a mixed bag - not so much the floods of the previous year - but fluctuating temperatures, with varying quantities of ice, snow, wind and rain, with the occasional storm thrown into the mix (Doris being the latest).

As I write, snowdrops, daffodils and crocuses are flowering, and some of the cricket groundsmen are deliberating an early start to their pre-season rolling. Spring has sprung, whether we want it or not.

Most groundsmen and greenkeepers are quite philosophical when it comes to the weather - they just deal with what comes their way. And that, I'm sure, will be the same approach this month. The forecast is for more typical, seasonal weather, which should translate into good growing conditions as temperatures continue to rise and longer daylight hours.

Our diaries will provide you with general advice and guidance on the sort of work you should be contemplating at this time of the year.

The advice is not set in stone; each facility and surface is different, so the experienced groundsman or greenkeeper will take on board whatever is relevant to them. For those who are less experienced, the diaries should be a useful guide for what should be done this month.

If you need any more specific advice or information, why not check out our Forum.

Click here for the diaries.

This article was written

by in Industry News on 1 Mar 2017

