Market Road ATP crowned Outstanding London Sports Venue for 2016

Islington's Market Road ATP has been crowned MyLocalPitch's Outstanding London Sports Venue for 2016.



As an extension of the monthly accolade, this award acknowledges the high quality of London's finest grassroots sports venues. Infrastructure is not the only factor as the award considers the wonderful customer service provided by the staff onsite too.



Arsenal's Liam Brady reopened the Islington facility in September 2015 after a £2.1m refurbishment. The venue boasts two full-size and three 5-a-side 3G pitches as well as a spacious changing facility, a training room and improved spectator viewing areas.



A variety of local leagues use the venue and there are plenty of youth programmes for locals to get involved with.



Sports venues continue to play a massive part in keeping Londoners active and engaged in a healthy lifestyle around where they live or work. Facilities bring people and communities together and rise to the challenge of beating obesity and inactivity within society.



MyLocalPitch's grassroots users voted online for their favourite venue and the award is based on pitch quality, venue amenities and customer experience.



MyLocalPitch is a platform for sports players who want to find and book sports venues in London. Users have the choice of over 1,000 venues for 16 featured sports and can book through the site or app.



Jamie Foale, Co-Founder of MyLocalPitch, commented: "Congratulations to Market Road ATP and the terrific team who have made this such an outstanding sports venue. Grassroots facilities play a vital role in keeping London active while bringing local communities closer and Market Road encapsulates this approach perfectly. They are a deserved winner of our yearly venue title."



Aleksandra Chmielewska, Block Bookings and Administration Officer for Market Road said: "I am really pleased to receive this award on behalf of the Market Road ATP staff as without them this achievement would not be possible. We are really happy to know that our customers appreciate our hard work and commitment. In addition, I would like to thank MyLocalPitch for their great input and support in helping us to bring the football community together and are very grateful for the opportunity to together. I would like to add that we are constantly improving our facilities and will always deliver customer service to our best potential."