Maxwell Amenity announce further BASIS Achievements

Maxwell Amenity is delighted to announce that two employees, Technical Manager James Grundy, and Amenity Land Solutions (ALS) Area Technical Sales Manager Mark Allen, have successfully completed their BASIS Certificate in Crop Protection - Amenity Horticulture Turf.

The course was undertaken at the STRI Bingley, with Dr Ruth Mann and Dr Christian Spring and both James and Mark express their gratitude to the course trainers.

James, who before undertaking his role at Maxwell Amenity was Horticultural Operations Manager and Instructor at Reaseheath College, added that "It is always beneficial to be educated on new practices and developments and revisit core agronomic principles and legislative knowledge".

According to Mark, "The course will 100% make me a better advisor to my customers, it is an intensive course but definitely one that has improved my understanding and expertise for out in the field".

Commenting on the achievements, Maxwell's Marketing and Sales Director Dan Hughes said "It is vital to us as an organisation that we have the expertise and skill to train our network of staff and customers. Having a good number of MBPR BASIS advisors helps ensure we can offer the highest standards of technical advice to end users".

"With the drastic changes impacting fungicides, herbicides and insecticides, it is vital that our team can offer integrated pest management strategy and solutions, to help minimise the risk of problems, and if necessary offer effective solutions to customers."

As a business Maxwell Amenity is committed to education and staff development and intend to continue to invest and grow technical expertise amongst our employees.