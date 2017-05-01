     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Monsanto 2017
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

May 2017 Sports Pitch Maintenance Diaries

Sports covered are bowls, cricket, rugby, football, golf and tennis

Cricket, tennis and bowls are getting into full swing as the signs of summer are emerging. Despite last week's cold snap, the longer days and increasing temperatures will be ideal for grass growth.

The football and rugby union groundstaff will be focusing on those all-important renovations, whilst the all year round golf greenkeepers will be doing much of the same, only more often!

It's a busy time all round.

Leatherjackets and chafer grubs seem to prevalent this year, together with the damage caused by their predators. We focus on this particular problem in the weeds, pests and disease section of the diaries.

As ever, there is also a wealth of advice to be obtained from the Pitchcare Forum, where members can ask for and offer advice on the whole range of sports turf surfaces' issues.

Enjoy.

Click here for the diaries.

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Industry News on 1 May 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com