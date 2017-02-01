Maynard assumes GCSAA Presidency

Bill H. Maynard, the Director of Golf Course Maintenance Operations at the Country Club of St Albans, has been elected to a one-year term as President of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA).

Maynard, a Certified Golf Course Superintendent (CGCS), served as Vice President of the association in 2016 and has been a member of the association's Board of Directors since 2010.

A 30-year member of GCSAA, Maynard also is a member and past president of the Heart of America Golf Course Superintendents Association in the greater Kansas City area, one of 98 GCSAA regional chapters.

A native of Nashville, the 54-year-old Maynard earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee in 1986. He succeeds Peter Grass, CGCS and Golf Course Superintendent at Hilands Golf Club in Billings, who served as President in 2016.

Grass will continue on the Board as immediate past President.

"A lot of my friends have said: 'Don't forget where you came from'," said Maynard. "So, it's important to me that I represent the entire membership. Our professional image has grown, and more of the golf public realises the role we play.

"But I want that recognition to continue, and I want everyone from the nine-hole guy to the multi-course guy to feel that I represent them, and that GCSAA represents them."

If you would like to view the original article please visit HERE.