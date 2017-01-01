     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Dennis Sisis BTME 2017 Banner
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

MediaCityUK architect designs ambitious Grimsby Town stadium development

Fairhurst Design Group, the architect behind Salford's MediaCityUK and Manchester United's training ground, has been appointed to design Grimsby Town FC's ambitious new stadium development.

The Manchester-based studio has overseen the design of the 14,000-capacity stadium and surrounding development, which includes an ice rink, leisure facilities and housing.

Extreme Leisure, the sports brand founded by entrepreneur Alistair Gosling, is partnering with the League Two football club on the £55m project.

A rendering released by Extreme Leisure shows what appears to be several community or training football pitches adjacent to the stadium, but Extreme Leisure declined to comment on the exact nature of the leisure facilities until 18 January 2017, when North East Lincolnshire Council presides over a report about the development.

Full planning permission is yet to be submitted, according to a council spokesperson.

A section of the local community in Grimsby have been critical of the decision to propose the stadium for the Peaks Parkway area of the town - south of the town centre - but, in an interview with Sports Management earlier this year, Gosling said he was certain the venue would be "at the heart of the community".

"What we're about is creating destinations - it's not about building stadiums in the middle of nowhere to use occasionally," he said.

When the project was first unveiled in September, Gosling revealed that Extreme had "secured all the funding" for it.

North East Lincolnshire Council will put some funding towards the development, although a spokesperson told Sports Management that the level of investment was yet to be determined.

You can read the original article from Sports Management HERE

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Football, Industry News, and Renovations & New Builds on 6 Jan 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Monthly Guides
January Football Guide
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com