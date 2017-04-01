MyLocalPitch launches grassroots sports search and booking service for Greater Manchester

MyLocalPitch, the leading search and instant booking portal for grassroots sports, has launched its pioneering online and app service for Greater Manchester.

Sports players around the north west can now find their nearest sports facility, check availability and make instant bookings for all sites through the website or free iOS app.

MyLocalPitch's user-friendly app lets people find and book venues on the move for an impulsive game or match. An interactive map using geolocation means users can explore nearby pitches and courts, all with professional photographs, before confirming a booking.



There are 13 different sports available, including football, badminton, tennis, netball, basketball and squash. Each booking is made using a secure payments system.



MyLocalPitch is currently partnered with Powerleague and Salford Community Leisure. A number of independent venues and schools are also listed on the site.



This innovative sports booking service will initially be available for Manchester locals and those who live in the surrounding areas of Trafford and Stockport.



MyLocalPitch co-founder, Jamie Foale, commented: "Greater Manchester has a rich sporting history and a passionate grassroots scene which is in rude health. Our search and booking portal makes the sports booking path easier for everyone and we look forward to helping people get active around north west England."

