NatWest CricketForce - Get stuck in!

NatWest CricketForce is a nationwide initiative aimed at cricket clubs. The programme is designed to bring clubs and local communities closer together, and ensure grounds and facilities are ready for the new season.

CricketForce is held over one designated weekend each year as clubs work to prepare for the upcoming season. Projects range from simple paint jobs, sight screen scrubbing and renewed boundary fencing, to brand new changing rooms, function rooms and even a new pavilion.

NatWest CricketForce 2017 will take place on 1 and 2 April. You will need to register your club to get involved.

By registering your club, you will receive our monthly newsletters filled with helpful tips and tools to plan for a great event, and you will also be among the first to hear about the 2017 Jewson Privilege Account Scheme.

CricketForce offers the perfect opportunity to engage members of your club who don't usually get involved and also to attract new members. In addition, reaching out to your local community by approaching new people and businesses for support will help to build a sustainable future for your club.

Full details are available HERE

by in Cricket on 17 Mar 2017

