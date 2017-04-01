     Welcome! Login | Register
New addition to Major UK Sales Team

Major Equipment Ltd, one of the UK's leading designers and manufactures of tractor mounted roller mowers for golf courses, parks, polo grounds and municipal areas, has announced the expansion of their UK sales team, with the appointment of James Cox.

Having studied at Pallasknery Agricultural College in Ireland and worked extensively with agricultural machinery, James has hands-on experience in the latest developments and technologies within the industry.

In his new role, James will be supporting the Major dealer network in the Eastern Counties in addition to conducting product demonstrations, installations of new machinery and providing technical assistance to end customers throughout the south of the UK.

Major Equipment's general manager Eoin Murphy is delighted to welcome James to the Major team. "The UK market is a very important one for our company. James's appointment is another step in providing a reliable support service to both the end user and our dealers. With the expansion of our product range and increased complexity of some of our machines, it is essential that this backup is available."

Major Equipment Ltd has been designing and manufacturing mowing equipment for 40 years. Major tractor mounted roller mowers are available in working widths from 1.9m to 6.1m and are designed to give a professional striped finish in the heaviest of conditions at a fraction of the maintenance costs associated with traditional cylinder mowers.

For more details visit www.major-equipment.com.

by in Industry News, and People on 3 Apr 2017

