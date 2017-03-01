Reesink make new appointment to accommodate sector growth

Reesink Turfcare appoints new national accounts manager

Alastair Rowell has been appointed national accounts manager for grounds at Reesink Turfcare, a position created due to the company's growing prominence in the groundscare sector.

The appointment comes after a period of great growth for the company who, through working directly with manufacturer Toro, has helped develop a comprehensive turfcare machinery range ideal for the sometimes harsh conditions and environments across the UK.

With customer relationships central to his role, Alastair brings over 35 years experience in the industry including most recently eight years as sales manager at dealer Carrs Billington. Here he looked after grounds and horticultural machinery with over seven horticultural outlets.

Alastair says: "I started in the industry as an apprentice mechanic and then worked up to sales manager, I have been involved in selling the Toro brand now for over 20 years and from personal experience can recommend the quality of Toro's build and reliability. I am really looking forward to working with the team at Reesink and Toro to continue to provide service and support to customers."

Toro's research and development is market leading and, with Reesink's input on the challenges facing groundscare professionals today, the range is comprised of innovative solutions to tackle reduced budgets and tough mowing conditions. The product line includes cylinder and rotary mowers to flails with optional cylinder attachments that give a tough cutting flail a fine cylinder finish when needed.

David Cole, Reesink's managing director, says: "Alastair has experience in all the areas important for this role, he understands and has used Toro machines, he has a wealth of sales experience and has worked as a dealer selling direct to customers. With this kind of experience and breadth of knowledge regarding customers, dealers and distributors, he's a valuable asset to our groundscare team."

Alastair will be supporting and working closely with Reesink's biggest clients across the country, and upholding the company's reputation for providing award-winning aftermarket support to customers.

Reesink Turfcare - 01480 226800, email info@reesinkturfcare.co.uk, or visit www.reesinkturfcare.co.uk