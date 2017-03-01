New month, new team member

The Grass Group are welcoming a new team member; Megan Dransfield is joining the company at the beginning of an exciting new year for The Grass Group.

The Suffolk based machinery supplier are celebrating over 25 years of growth and the appointment of a fresh set of eyes to the Sales and Marketing team is sure to strengthen the existing workforce.

Megan is coming on board with a focus on boosting product awareness of all the various machinery that The Grass Group has to offer and to help strengthen the brand and its ongoing marketing.

Megan has a background in the Design industry working as a Graphic Designer for just over 8 years. During her time as a designer Megan has successfully helped businesses promote themselves and their products with her creative designs and marketing ideas. With many years design experience behind her, she has handled just about any kind of design brief you can imagine and is keen to sink her teeth into a new challenge with The Grass Group. Alongside the marketing of the business she will also be taking on various sales tasks and her organisational skills are sure to keep the team on their toes.

She not only works hard in the office, but loves a good work out in the gym too. Food features very high on her list of priorities and she has a real interest in nutrition. Megan's guilty pleasure is watching murder mysteries and in her spare time she enjoys days out with her young family and of course a bit of retail therapy.