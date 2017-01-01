New Pitchcare Training Website Launched

Today we are pleased to announce the launch of our new Training website - Grounds Training.

A slight change in title to our previous site, but a major step forward in the design, functionality and courses on offer.

It is just over ten years ago that Groundsman Training was established, and since then we have built on our reputation as the Specialist Trainer of Choice within the Sports Turf Industry.

Our portfolio of Sports Turf Maintenance courses has been designed by our experts specifically for volunteer or part-time groundsmen and greenkeepers, or those new to the profession.

We are proud to say that these are the only such training courses to be independently assessed by the national qualifications body, Lantra Awards. As such, they have become recognised across the industry as setting the benchmark for turf maintenance training.

We have also been able to provide a guide to youngsters or newcomers wanting to start a career in the industry. We feel it is very important that there is as much information and advice available to allow them to make the right decisions to benefit their own aspirations.

We are also mindful of the need to keep pace with modern practices and learning methods and have continually revised and updated our material and delivery. Our aim has always been to support and work with our clients, whether they are Pitchcare members and associates or have come to us in other ways, in their endeavours to produce and maintain playing surfaces to the highest standards possible.

In line with this philosophy, we have now created a suite of Online Training Courses which mirror the theory of our original, attendance based, sports turf maintenance courses.

Two of the courses are launched today - Bowls Green Maintenance and Cricket Pitch Maintenance (Spring & Summer) - with more to come in the spring. Now, learning can be undertaken in the comfort of your own home or office, and at your own pace. We are delighted to announce that these online courses have also been independently assessed and accredited by Lantra Awards.

The presenter and tutor for our online courses is Alan Lewis MSc NDT FinstG. Alan is a Sports Turf Consultant for Construction, Maintenance and Performance Quality Testing. He has worked with many sporting bodies including Sport England, Sport Wales, Football Foundation, English and Welsh Football Association, British Horseracing Authority, English and Welsh Rugby Football Union, and the England & Wales Cricket Board. Alan is also the tutor of the turf section on the Kew Diploma at Kew Gardens.

We consider ourselves very fortunate to have secured Alan's contribution to our online project.

Much of the filming for the video tutorials took place at the prestigious Lilleshall National Sports Centre in Staffordshire and we are most grateful to the Lilleshall team for their assistance, interest and patience!

We will be publishing more information on our online courses in the coming weeks and months. In the meantime, take a look at the new website and the details of our online courses - www.groundstraining.com

As ever, any feedback from members is very welcome.