     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Monsanto 2017
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

New president at AEA

Mark Ormond, Managing Director of SAME Deutz-Fahr UK, takes over the annual presidency of the Agricultural Engineers Association. During his speech at this year's annual conference, Mark highlighted the importance the AEA will be to its members as we head on our path out of the EU.

Mark was born into a farming family and has 20 years' experience in the agricultural machinery industry at both dealer and manufacturer level. His early career was spent in the implement sector but Mark moved to SDF as MD in 2015. That role makes him responsible for all sales and aftersales issues for the company in the UK and ROI.

"The BREXIT process will create unknown challenges and opportunities for our industry. Although the weak pound has resulted in increases to the cost of imported machinery, farm profitability improved substantially in the 2016/17 year. That created a significant increase in demand for agricultural tractors and machinery", explained Mark. "March tractor registrations reached a record high."

"As the UK continues on its path out of the EU, members will rely heavily on the AEA for economic information, market data, and standards information, all of which will change dramatically in the coming years."

"The AEA is very well placed to provide its members with accurate and timely information to ensure they can react to the needs of the market to maintain / improve their business activities. Furthermore, strong connections to government institutions and to Brussels will ensure we can lobby for the best interests of our members during the Brexit negotiations."

"The Board has worked hard, in recent years, to ensure the AEA provides for its members' needs. That will now be more important than ever." Mark looks forward to meeting members and non-members at regular AEA meetings and at industry events during the course of the year, and welcomes ideas to further improve the standard of service provided.

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Industry News, and Machinery & Mechanics on 28 Apr 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com