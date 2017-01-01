     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Campey Jan 2017
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

New Toro GeoLink Precision at BTME

Reesink Turfcare brings GeoLink simulator to demo spraying accuracy.

Visitors to Reesink Turfcare's stand were able to demo the spraying accuracy of the industry's first turf-based precision spray system in a realistic simulator at BTME 2017.

Complete with touchscreen and steering wheel, the GeoLink simulator allows visitors to demonstrate and experience its by-the-nozzle application, coverage maps and area and volume data, to see the level of precision that it was designed for.

Available for use with the Toro Multi Pro 5800-D and 1750, GPS technology and a single nozzle level control means application is accurate to within 10mm. In fact waste is virtually eliminated when using the GeoLink simulator thanks to the system's ability to automatically turn individual nozzles on and off based on the machine's exact location and the boundaries set. Knowing exactly where has already been sprayed means costly overlaps and missed strips are eliminated, which is better for the environment and brings big savings in chemicals, foam markers and dyes.

Neil Adams, training manager at Reesink Turfcare, says the incredible level of efficiency of the GeoLink comes from the sophisticated communication system, which receives location data from multiple satellites and a correction source to provide precise location information, while the simulator "provides a realistic operational experience of this fantastic and innovative technology."

The simulator was joined on the Reesink stand by a selection of Toro machinery favourites and latest launches, including the Reelmaster 3575-D, which launched in 2016, and the Workman GTX, which debuted at BTME 2016. The ever-popular greensmower TriFlex 3420 and the electric eFlex 2100 pedestrian mower were also present, as was the Groundsmaster 4500-D and the RM3575-D's stablemate, the Reelmaster 5010-H.

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Machinery & Mechanics, and Golf on 20 Jan 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com