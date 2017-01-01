New Toro GeoLink Precision at BTME

Reesink Turfcare brings GeoLink simulator to demo spraying accuracy.

Visitors to Reesink Turfcare's stand were able to demo the spraying accuracy of the industry's first turf-based precision spray system in a realistic simulator at BTME 2017.

Complete with touchscreen and steering wheel, the GeoLink simulator allows visitors to demonstrate and experience its by-the-nozzle application, coverage maps and area and volume data, to see the level of precision that it was designed for.

Available for use with the Toro Multi Pro 5800-D and 1750, GPS technology and a single nozzle level control means application is accurate to within 10mm. In fact waste is virtually eliminated when using the GeoLink simulator thanks to the system's ability to automatically turn individual nozzles on and off based on the machine's exact location and the boundaries set. Knowing exactly where has already been sprayed means costly overlaps and missed strips are eliminated, which is better for the environment and brings big savings in chemicals, foam markers and dyes.

Neil Adams, training manager at Reesink Turfcare, says the incredible level of efficiency of the GeoLink comes from the sophisticated communication system, which receives location data from multiple satellites and a correction source to provide precise location information, while the simulator "provides a realistic operational experience of this fantastic and innovative technology."

The simulator was joined on the Reesink stand by a selection of Toro machinery favourites and latest launches, including the Reelmaster 3575-D, which launched in 2016, and the Workman GTX, which debuted at BTME 2016. The ever-popular greensmower TriFlex 3420 and the electric eFlex 2100 pedestrian mower were also present, as was the Groundsmaster 4500-D and the RM3575-D's stablemate, the Reelmaster 5010-H.