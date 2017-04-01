     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Amazone April 2017
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

Newcastle anticipates economic boost after being selected to host European rugby finals

Newcastle will land a £17.4m windfall after being selected to host three European rugby union finals in May.

St James' Park, the home of Newcastle United FC, will host the European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals, while Newcastle Falcons' Kingston Park Stadium will stage the European Rugby Continental Shield final.

All matches will be played across the weekend of the 10/11 May 2019.

The bid to host European rugby's showpiece weekend was put together by Newcastle City Council, NewcastleGateshead Initiative, Newcastle United FC and Newcastle Rugby Ltd.

Mick Horgan, the latter's managing director, said the announcement was "great news for rugby in Newcastle and the wider North East region."

"The hard work starts now to deliver a truly memorable finals weekend," he added. "It's not just three finals over two days to look forward to but also a Rugby Village fan park and various community events in the lead up to the weekend."

Leader of Newcastle City Council Nick Forbes said the bid was part of the local authorities "vision to make Newcastle the Great North City".

Forbes added: "We were resolute in those ambitions as we worked to secure this top tier tournament for our city, and showcase what we have to offer.

"It will bring thousands of fans from across Europe to the North East, and with them a welcome boost to our local economy."

St James' Park was one of the host stadiums for the 2015 Rugby World Cup, and will stage rugby league's Magic Weekend this year.

If you would like to view the original article please visit HERE.

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Rugby, and Multi-sports venues on 9 Apr 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Monthly Guides
April Rugby Guide
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com