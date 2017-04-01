Nikanti Golf Club Annual Course Renovations 2017

From the first week of April we began our course renovation practices which would include re-landscaping some large focus areas. We were lucky enough to have the course closed for 10 days as there were also some maintenance scheduled on the clubhouse.

This was a big opportunity to go a little more aggressively in some areas (predominately the fairways and approaches) than we have done in the past and will allow us to achieve the surface performance standards that we have been targeting.

It was also great to have Nigel Taylor stop by on the first day to see how we were doing and to take some great footage of the process.

Thanks for that Nigel! If you haven't already seen it, check out Nigel's Vlog on Youtube. He gets to visit some pretty amazing courses around South East Asia and meet the Superintendents who are responsible for them.

I have also made my own video chronicling our renovation process, which you can view HERE

2017 Course Renovation Programme:

Greens

Vertical mow at 5mm in 2 directions up and back on the same line

Blow off debris and cut at 3mm with a firm brush in front of the mower

Topdress

Wait for sand to dry and then aerate with 10mm solid tines at a 1.5" x 1.5" spacing

Use the coco fibre mat and hand brooms to work the sand into the holes

Heavy roll

Fertilise with 21-0-0 @ 100Kg/Ha + Eon 75 (Humic Acid) @ 60Kg/Ha

Irrigate

3 days later - Aerate with 6mm solid tines at a 2" x 2" spacing

Double roll

Fertilise with 18-22-5 @ 140Kg/Ha

Irrigate

Tees

Cut at 5mm

Topdress

Wait for the sand to dry and hen aerate with 12mm solid tines at a 2" x 2" spacing

Use the coco fibre mat to work the sand into the holes

Heavy roll

Fertilise with 15-15-15 @ 200Kg/Ha

Irrigate

Approaches

Cut at 7mm

Scarify with the walk behind Graden at -25mm

Clean up debris

Topdress

Wait for the sand to dry and then aerate with 12mm solid tines at a 2" x 2" spacing

Use the coco fibre mat to work the sand into the holes

Heavy roll

Fertilise with 21-0-0 @ 160Kg/Ha

Irrigate

Fairways

Circle cut at 7mm

Aerate with 16mm coring tines

Aerate and topdress using the Koro Recycling Dresser at -125mm

Separate the sand from the debris with a steel drag mat

Blow off and collect the debris

Brush in the sand

Heavy roll

Fertilise with 21-0-0 @ 120Kg/Ha

Irrigate

Roughs

Cut from 40mm to 25mm

Cut from 25mm to 20mm

Fertilise with 21-0-0 @ 120Kg/Ha

Irrigate

We are also in the process of re-landscaping the majority of the out of play areas on all 18 holes in an effort to reduce maintenance and frame the hole. During the closure we managed to plant 25,000 Red Fountain Grasses (Pennisetum rubrum) along hole 18 and we are currently half way through planting 27,000 Lemon Grasses (Cymbopogon spp.) along hole 1 and 6.

A huge thank you to my team and the 120 caddies that came to assist us with the landscaping!

If anyone has any questions, please feel free to ask anytime!