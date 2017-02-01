     Welcome! Login | Register
O’Brien Sports win Bridge Street Sports Centre hockey pitch contract

Leading sports pitch construction specialist, O'Brien Sports, has secured a hockey pitch resurfacing project at Bridge Street Sports Centre in Leominster.

Appointed by Kier Construction, under the Scape National Minor Works Framework, O'Brien's 8 week contract involves the careful removal of the existing sand filled synthetic grass pitch and enkaflex shockpad, in preparation for the installation.

The new playing surface will feature an International Hockey Federation (FIH) approved, sand dressed Domo Hockey Extreme surface placed upon a Domoflex 5010 prefabricated shockpad.

Prior to the resurfacing works, sub base tests will be conducted to ensure the levels are in accordance with the specification.

Steve Hillman, General Manager, O'Brien Sports, said: "We are pleased to be providing sports pitch services for Kier Construction, having previously worked with them on a number of civil engineering schemes across the Midlands.

Our works are taking place within a live setting, but we understand the importance of preplanning, in-terms of traffic management and health and safety, to ensure a safe environment, along with minimal disruption is provided to local residents and people using the facilities, at all times."

O'Brien Sports delivers natural sports pitches used for rugby, football and cricket. It also supplies synthetic and multi-use games area pitches, with surfaces suitable for just about every sport and user - from hockey clubs to school rugby and community football teams.

Recent projects, include: a 3G football pitch, multi-use games area (MUGA), polymeric sprint track and car park for Broxhill Sports Centre in Romford, a 3G multi-use sports pitch for Warden Park Academy in Cuckfield and a 3G football pitch for Christ's College Finchley in London.

www.obriencontractors.co.uk / info@obriencontractors.co.uk

by in Hockey, and Synthetics on 21 Feb 2017

