     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Monsanto 2017
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

Old Trafford voted best Premier League ground

Manchester United registered a win on home soil ahead of Sunday's clash with Swansea City, without even kicking a ball.

That's because the club have been announced as the winners of the Premier League Grounds Team of the Season for 2016/17.

The prestigious award recognises the sterling work the groundstaff have done to keep the hallowed Old Trafford turf in perfect condition for every home game this term.

The decision was made by the Playing Surfaces Committee.

Tony Sinclair, head groundsman at United (pictured left), received the award from Simon Barker, chairman of the Playing Surface's Committee.

Ed Woodward, executive vice-chairman of Manchester United, said: "With 30 games of football and one Rugby League match at Old Trafford already this season, no other top flight club has had the same tight turnaround as our groundstaff.

"Late nights, early mornings and demanding shifts often go unnoticed, but the dedication and commitment shown by the team is something that everybody at the club should be proud of. I know the hard work really is appreciated by the manager and the players.

"I congratulate head groundsman Tony Sinclair and his team for their dedicated work in this well-earned award."

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Football, and Industry News on 3 May 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Monthly Guides
May Football Guide
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com