OutThere bolsters its Kubota fleet to 150 machines!

OutThere, one of the leading grounds maintenance and landscaping businesses in Northern Ireland, has strengthened its fleet of Kubota machinery following a successful 2016 and a strong start to the new year.

The company, which has developed an excellent reputation in the market for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves, is going from strength to strength. This latest order of Kubota's market leading range of high performance groundcare equipment, supplied by local dealer Laird Grass Machinery, will enable OutThere to continue to provide the highest service to its customers whilst also enabling the company to continue its growth plans.

Steven Thompson, Managing Director of OutThere, commented: "2016 was a significant year and a major milestone for our business. For over 35 years we were known as The Landscape Centre. However, having gone from a small landscaping business all those years ago with a handful of staff, we now have over 250 employees and operate over 70 commercial vehicles across Northern Ireland.

"We therefore decided to rebrand the company to OutThere to reflect the way the business had changed over the years and our service proposition."

OutThere's partnership approach to working is also reflected in its relationship with its supply chain. The company has worked with Kubota and local dealer Laird Grass Machinery for over 15 years. The latest deal takes OutThere's fleet of Kubota machines to 150 and includes 12 new F series out front mowers.

Steven continued: "The performance of the Kubota's solutions is what makes them stand out from the competition, in terms of overall quality, durability and robustness. Essentially, we know exactly what we're going to get and the operators find the machines easy to navigate, allowing them to get their job done effectively and efficiently. This product quality is backed up by a first class service from David and his team at Laird Grass Machinery."

OutThere use its Kubota machines on services such as grounds maintenance, landscape design and environmental management. With large contracts in open public spaces including parks, public gardens, schools, hospitals and social housing, it's imperative to the company that the performance of the machines is second to none.

Steve concluded: "Kubota machines have always been reliable and we've never really had any major issues in terms of maintenance, but with a fleet of over 150 machines it's inevitable that things will sometimes go wrong and that's where Kubota and Laird Grass Machinery really stand out for me. The aftersales support is impeccable, we know that a member of our local dealership or Kubota will be on hand to sort any issues within 24 hours. This gives us the confidence that we will get maximum efficiency and minimum downtime, particularly when working on larger contracts."

To find out more about Kubota and its market-leading range of solutions for the groundcare sector, visit www.kubota.co.uk or call 01844 268000.