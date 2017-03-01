     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Mansfield Sand Feb 2017
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

Pioneering Golf Course Designers Celebrated at Conference

Scotland's pioneering golf course architects and the lasting impact they have had on the game across the world have been celebrated.

'Design Masters: The Scottish International Golf Course Architects Conference' featured an international line-up of speakers.

Events began with a tour of the University of the Highlands and Islands' campus in Dornoch which runs a BA (Hons) Golf Management course, the first honours degree of its kind in the United Kingdom, followed by a reception at Royal Dornoch Golf Club.

The next morning Fiona Hyslop, the Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs, gave an opening address to delegates via video link.

She said: "I am pleased to have the opportunity to speak to this conference, which explicitly recognises the place of golf within the 2017 Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology. This event celebrates Scotland's historic environment and past - and illustrates how Scotland continues to influence the global golf industry.

"The Scottish Government will continue to do all it can to help grow the golf sector. As well as the leisure tourism aspect, we also see a modern, forward looking golf industry, which not only welcomes 220,000 golf tourists every year but also recognises the value added to Scotland's economy through providing golfing supplies and expertise to the domestic and global market."

Organised by the Golf Tourism Development Group the event, chaired by Adam Lawrence, Editor of Golf Course Architecture magazine, discussed the legacy of greats such as Old Tom Morris, James Braid, Donald Ross, Willie Park Jr and Alister MacKenzie and their enduring effect on modern day design and internationally known courses including Royal Dornoch and Castle Stuart Golf Links.

Among others taking part were Tom Mackenzie, from designers Mackenzie and Ebert and President of the European Institute of Golf Course Architects; Bradley Klein, Architecture Editor of Golfweek magazine and the founding editor of Superintendent News; and Sam Thomas, Manager of Golf Development at the Golf Environment Organisation.

They were joined by Thad Layton, Senior Golf Course Architect at the Arnold Palmer Design Company, which is involved in plans to build a second championship course at Castle Stuart, near Inverness; leading clubhouse designer Mungo Park; Stuart McColm, General Manager of Castle Stuart Golf Links; and Australian designer Bob Harrison, who has created a new course on the island of Jura.

Mungo Park has a direct family link to golfing history. His great grandfather, Willie Park, won the Open championship twice, including the first event in 1860. Willie's brother, Mungo, also won the tournament in 1874.

Willie's son, Willie Park Jr, went on to win the last Open to be played in his home town of Musselburgh in 1889. By that time, he had begun designing and laying out courses, his first being at Innerleithen in 1886, aged 22.

During the Design Masters conference, delegates visited a number of historic courses in the Scottish Highlands, including Royal Dornoch, which last year marked 400 years of the game being played in the town's links, Brora Golf Club, which marked its 125th anniversary in 2016, and Castle Stuart, which only opened in 2009 but has since hosted the Scottish Open on four occasions.

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Golf on 12 Mar 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Monthly Guides
March Golf Guide
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com