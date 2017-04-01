     Welcome! Login | Register
Pirates And Truro City to share stadium for Cornwall

The Cornish Pirates and Truro and Penwith College have announced that they are joining forces with Truro City Football Club and the club's developer partner, to deliver the Stadium for Cornwall project together.

The breakthrough deal, which is subject to a number of legal agreements, would see both clubs and the college jointly occupy a single stadium at Langarth Farm.

The parties are working together to secure the £10 million required to fund the 6,000 capacity facility, which will include funding being provided by the Cornish Pirates, Truro and Penwith College and Truro City Football Club.

A spokesperson for the parties involved said "Following extensive discussions between the parties, it has now been mutually agreed that it is in the best interests of Truro City Football Club, the Cornish Pirates and Truro and Penwith College that they join together in occupation of a single Stadium for Cornwall at Langarth Farm.

"The joint agreement will enable the strong prospect of a stadium in Cornwall to finally be built, along with high grade community facilities and sports pitches. The community stadium will rival other similar venues currently found throughout the country, whilst at the same time protecting the long term future of both clubs and providing a first class education and training facility for the college.

"There is still a lot of work to be done and more information will be made available once further discussions have taken place."

If you would like to view the original article please visit HERE.

This article was written

by in Rugby, Football, and Multi-sports venues on 17 Apr 2017

