Pitchcare's new website launch

Pitchcare's new website

On the evening of Friday 19th May, the Pitchcare website will be taken down in readiness for the launch of our new website design.

This will be happening as close to midnight as possible to minimise disruption.

The new website will be 'soft' launched in the early hours of Saturday morning, with any glitches or technical issues corrected over the weekend.

Members will still be able to use all of the sections and services on the new website during the weekend.

The formal 'hard' launch of the new design will be on the morning of Monday 22nd May.

If you experience any difficulties at all with the new design over the weekend, please notify it-support@pitchcare.com

We hope you all enjoy the new website.