PlayFootball Shepherd’s Bush brings home November’s Outstanding London Sports Venue Award

PlayFootball Shepherd's Bush has won MyLocalPitch's 'Outstanding London Sports Venue Award' for November 2016.



There are ten pristine 3G 5a side pitches available for booking and each has rebound boards to keep the game moving. The venue plays an important role in the local community and has reserved three pitches for those who live within a certain boundary area of the site.



Customers with children are able to take advantage of the Pay n Play product, which allows hire of the pitches for a small fee to guarantee a minimum of an hour's play.



Players can enjoy games all year around thanks to the floodlights onsite and there are changing rooms available too.



All these initiatives are designed to encourage Britain to regularly play football in a bid to help people keep active and lead healthy, happy lives. The venue is situated in Hammersmith and Fulham where 43.2% of people are involved in one 30-minute moderate exercise session each week, per Sport England's report.



The award, which is determined by MyLocalPitch users, was based on pitch quality, venue amenities and customer experience.



MyLocalPitch is a platform for sports players who want to find and book sports venues in London. Users have the choice of over 1,000 venues for 16 featured sports.



Jamie Foale, Co-Founder of MyLocalPitch, explained the award: "PlayFootball Shepherd's Bush is one of London's finest places to enjoy the sport and it's no surprise to see our users show their appreciation with November's award."



Pete Webdale, General Manager for PlayFootball Shepherds Bush said: "We are very proud to receive this award from Jamie and his team. As a newly established facility in White City, West London, we are delighted to welcome the local community onto our pitches and into the bar to socialise after an enjoyable match."