Polaris partners the Scottish Gamekeepers Association

The Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA) has secured an exclusive partnership with all terrain vehicle specialists, Polaris, as the organisation celebrates 20 years of representing gamekeepers.

The arrangement will see SGA members and supporters given the chance to win a Sportsman 570 in the organisation's annual raffle; the Polaris Sportsman being the best selling ATV in the world.

Officials are delighted to announce the new partnership which will see ticket funds going directly back to the SGA to help its members at a key time for workers in the game sector.

Tickets for the Sportsman 570 will be on sale for the first time at the SGA's 20th anniversary AGM at McDiarmid Park, Perth, on Friday 3rd March.

Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform, Roseanna Cunningham MSP, will address members at the Fair City event, which is set to attract a large audience.

SGA Chairman Alex Hogg said: "This new arrangement with Polaris is hugely welcomed by everyone at the SGA. Our annual ATV raffle provides a considerable chunk of the fundraising income we need tobring in each year to give the members the type of representation they deserve. The Sportsman 570 is an excellent product which many members, and others, will be very keen to win the keys to. We hope, together with Polaris, we can enjoy a long and fruitful partnership which benefits everyone."

The Sportsman 570 is the latest addition to the Polaris Sportsman range and can cover the harshest terrain due to its powerful 44hp engine, smooth suspension and All-Wheel Drive on demand.

It has a durable steel frame, lots of storage space and 557kg of payload capacity.

Sarah Johnson, Polaris Marketing Specialist, said: "Polaris is delighted and proud to support The Scottish Gamekeepers Association. We have a specialist dealer network in place to meet the strong demand for the Polaris range of ATVs and UTVs, from gamekeepers and estates across Scotland, and we're very pleased to be able to provide the Polaris Sportsman 570 as a great ATV prize for this year's raffle."