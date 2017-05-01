Powerleague Shoreditch named April’s Outstanding London Sports Venue Award

MyLocalPitch's Outstanding London Sports Venue Award for April has been won by Powerleague Shoreditch.

The two-and-a-half-acre site was built on an abandoned railway goods yard three years ago and is now home to two seven-a-side 3G football pitches and eleven five-a-side 3G pitches on the site. Powerleague's passion is bringing local people together, sharing the good times as a community and enjoying grassroots football.

Players have the option for one-off bookings, a regular block booking and even finding a late replacement through Powerleague's network of footballers around the borough.

The award, which is determined by MyLocalPitch users, was based on pitch quality, venue amenities and customer experience.

MyLocalPitch is a platform for sports players who want to find and book sports venues in London. Users have the choice of over 1,000 venues for 16 featured sports.

Jamie Foale, Co-Founder of MyLocalPitch, commented: "Powerleague Shoreditch is in one of London's hottest areas and the football pitches match the amazing location. The facility offers something for everyone and the team work very hard on creating a passionate local grassroots sports community."

Luke Purcell, Club Manager at Powerleague Shoreditch said: "We are extremely honoured to be receiving "April's Outstanding London Sports Venue Award". We are immensely grateful for the recognition, because I am sure that every other nominee for this award was as capable of winning. I sincerely thank all my staff as well as everyone at MyLocalPitch for helping us reach a stage where I can proudly hold up this award as a mark of our achievement. Thank you!"