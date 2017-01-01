Powerleague Vauxhall victorious in MyLocalPitch’s 'Outstanding London Sports Venue Award' for December 2016

Wednesday 11th January 2017 - Powerleague Vauxhall has won December's MyLocalPitch's 'Outstanding London Sports Venue Award.



The sports venue plays an important role in bringing together locals in the Lambeth community while enjoying outdoor grassroots 5 or 7-a-side football.



Black Prince Community Hub boasts eight pitches, car parking and a kids facility available for sports visitors. Players can choose between pay as you play fixtures, block bookings or joining a league, which cater for all skill and experience levels. Free kits and boots are even supplied for debut teams joining leagues.



The award, which is determined by MyLocalPitch users, was based on pitch quality, venue amenities and customer experience.

MyLocalPitch is a platform for sports players who want to find and book sports venues in London. Users have the choice of over 1,000 venues for 16 featured sports.



Jamie Foale, Co-Founder of MyLocalPitch, explained the award: "Powerleague Vauxhall continues to be a much loved grassroots venue for our users. The venue works tirelessly to generate community spirit through its leagues and local Lambeth functions and it's clear their efforts are appreciated"



Joshua Ferguson, Assistant General Manager at Powerleague Vauxhall said: "We're really honoured to be receiving this award especially because it's via the customer's feedback. We look forward to continuing our relationship with MyLocalPitch and myself and the Powerleague Vauxhall management team would like to thank MyLocalPitch for their continued support and efforts."